WWE launches a website for applicants to join Max Dupri's faction

WWE has launched a website where applicants can join the Max Dupri led faction 'Maximum Male Models'.

Members of the faction, Mace and Mansoor, pronounced as "Ma.cé" and "Man.soor", respectively, made their debut last week on the Blue brand in a ramp walk. Dupri announced their entry and pronounced their names in a more stylish manner and introduced a vogue sense of fashion.

In the most recent edition of SmackDown, the theme for the runway was 'Tennis Wear Collection.' Mace and Mansoor donned white tennis shorts while the former wore a light blue t-shirt and the latter a white shirt. Both men also held tennis rackets in their hands to enhance their look for the theme.

Following the 'fashion show', Max Dupri announced the website citing that they are looking out for new talent to join them. He added that applicants can log into MaximumMaleModels.com and register to become one of their models.

The new faction has garnered mixed reactions from the wrestling world since their televised debut. With seemingly available spots for the faction to grow, it is yet to be ascertained who will be added to the faction.

