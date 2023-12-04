WWE legend abruptly returns to wrestling event after 2906 days 

A WWE legend who has potentially not wrestled a single recorded match since 2015, has now finally returned to the ring.

The star in question is Spike Dudley.

Known best for his association with The Dudley Boys as their cousin Spike in WWE, and his time in ECW as well, the star has held multiple titles including the Hardcore title, the tag team titles, the European Title, and the Cruiserweight Title as well.

The star last wrestled on December 20, 2015, where after the match, he talked emotionally about his career. He had not been in another recorded match since, until his surprise appearance against LSG.

On December 3, 2023, the star finally returned to the ring in a match against Leon St. Giovanni. LSG shared a clip of his match against the real-life legend, and was very happy about it, saying that life was crazy.

The clip shows LSG getting beaten down by Spike Dudley in the corner of the ring, with the legend looking almost unrecognizable. The star promised that he had gotten the better of Dudley after the clip ended, and even beaten him senseless.

The match took place at Live Pro Wrestling Events.

"I wrestled Spike Dudley tonight. Life is crazy. Don't worry about the footage. Trust me, I beat him senseless afterwards. @LIVEpwevents," Leon posted.

The star has been gone from the ring for a long time, and his return is promising. Now, it remains to be seen if he chooses to wrestle in WWE again, or even make an appearance in the Stamford-based promotion.