“You’re gonna need to leave” - WWE legend Al Snow opens up on making people uncomfortable

Former WWE European Champion Al Snow shared an interesting story about how he made people uncomfortable with one of his gimmicks.

Snow has portrayed several personas throughout his wrestling career, but the most memorable one is with the mannequin head. The multi-time Hardcore Champion considered the head to be someone else. The gimmick has inspired several wrestlers like R-Truth with Lil' Jimmy, AEW star Kip Sabian and the cardboard box.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, the WWE legend spoke about how he would carry the mannequin everywhere to stay in character, which made people uncomfortable.

“I carried the head everywhere. When I went out to eat after shows I took it to a restaurant, sat directly across the table. I ordered two meals. We’d argue, we’d fight. Waitresses would come up to you - ‘Sir you’re making the other customers uncomfortable you’re gonna need to leave,'" he said.

He continued:

"I’m like ‘well they’re making us uncomfortable how are we gonna eat our food? They [Head] have got an upset stomach. Now I’ve paid for their dinner box it up please we’re gonna go.’ And then I would just take the second meal back and eat it in the hotel room later that night,” Snow added. [H/T SEScoops.com]

Al Snow's gimmick even inspired a comic book

Speaking on the same podcast, the multi-time Hardcore Champion talked about a comic book called The Ballad of Al Snow and Head based on his gimmick in WWE.

Snow mentioned that he was surprised and delighted upon seeing the amount of effort put in by top comic book writers.

“The Ballad of Al Snow and Head is about 40-pages long and I was blown away by [it.] I mean these are top talents in the comic book industry that worked on it and the artwork for each and every one of these comic books is different and unique. Absolutely incredible. Just beautiful," Al Snow said [H/T SEScoops.com]

Al Snow @TheRealAlSnow The Ballad of Al Snow and Head featuring @therealalsnow is not your everyday wrestling story; no biopic, no historical retelling. This 40 page comic digs deep into the mind of Al Snow. Al Snow and Head become detectives on a mission of no importance to anyone. The Ballad of Al Snow and Head featuring @therealalsnow is not your everyday wrestling story; no biopic, no historical retelling. This 40 page comic digs deep into the mind of Al Snow. Al Snow and Head become detectives on a mission of no importance to anyone. https://t.co/h8yGb5kSjr

Besides his wrestling career, Snow has also played key roles in certain feature films like The Legacy, Overtime, Lake Eerie, and Dorothy and the Witches of Oz.

