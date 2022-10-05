"Get the hell off our property. You lied to us" – WWE legend was allegedly banned from his wife's family home after Jake Roberts segment

Jake Roberts has disclosed the bizarre reason why he faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania 8 instead of Randy Savage.

On December 3, 1991, Savage (w/Miss Elizabeth) defeated Roberts at WWE's This Tuesday in Texas event. Following the six-minute contest, an infuriated Roberts attacked his opponent in the ring before slapping Miss Elizabeth across the face.

The 67-year-old discussed the post-match segment on this week's DDP Snake Pit podcast. He revealed that Miss Elizabeth's family thought the scripted moment was real. As a result, they refused to let Savage into their home:

"Elizabeth, her family, they were country people," Roberts said. "They didn't know that wrestling wasn't real. They believed. When I slapped Elizabeth, they lost their s**t. Randy went to go home [sic] to see the family and they wouldn't let him in the house. They actually threatened him, 'Get the hell off our property. You lied to us. You said our little girl would never get hurt, and she got slapped by that no-good son of a b***h Jake Roberts.'" [33:23 - 34:04]

The heated on-screen rivalry was expected to lead to a match at WrestleMania 8. However, due to the reaction of Miss Elizabeth's family, WWE booked Roberts vs. The Undertaker and Savage vs. Ric Flair at the event instead.

Why Jake Roberts vs. Randy Savage matches became "brutal"

Although the televised feud between Jake Roberts and Randy Savage fizzled out, they continued to face each other at live events for several months.

Roberts recalled how Savage changed his in-ring style during that time because he was determined to prove himself to Miss Elizabeth's family:

"What [did] that do for me? Well, every night that I got in the ring with Randy, I'm trying to save my own a** because he's coming at me like wildfire. He's wanting to show his family that he's kicking my a**. It was brutal, man, so that's why they hurried up and put us [Roberts and The Undertaker] together because Randy was having so many problems at home. They needed to finish that off." [34:06 - 34:30]

Miss Elizabeth and Savage were married between 1984 and 1992. Elizabeth passed away in 2003 at the age of 42 due to acute toxicity. Eight years later, Savage, then 58, passed away after suffering a heart attack while driving.

