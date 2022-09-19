WWE legend allegedly swore at Vince McMahon after being banned from traveling with his friend

According to Kevin Nash, Vince McMahon once tried to ban Scott Hall from sharing car rides with himself and Shawn Michaels between WWE shows.

In the 1990s, WWE Superstars were forbidden from traveling together if they were on-screen rivals. Hall, then known as Razor Ramon, faced Michaels in a series of matches between 1993 and 1995. The highlight of their feud came at WrestleMania 10 when Ramon defeated his friend in a ladder match.

On his “Kliq This” podcast, Nash recalled how Michaels responded furiously when McMahon attempted to enforce the travel ban:

“They told Shawn that Scott couldn’t ride with us because they were working in matches together. Shawn, from zero to a hundred, went to, ‘Motherf****r! You got me on the road 300 days a year, and you’re gonna tell me who I can spend my time with? I’m gonna travel with whoever I wanna travel.’” [2:01:49-2:02:11]

As Nash referenced, WWE Superstars often spent 300+ days on the road per year with their co-workers while traveling between shows. Michaels liked to ride with other members of his backstage group, known as The Kliq: Hall, Nash, Sean Waltman, and Triple H.

How Vince McMahon responded to Shawn Michaels

The WrestleMania 10 ladder match between Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels received rave reviews from fans. Around that time, Michaels was also widely viewed as one of the most difficult people to deal with backstage in WWE.

Kevin Nash believes The Heartbreak Kid’s star power left Vince McMahon with little choice but to accept his top star’s demands:

“Vince just kinda went like, ‘Woah, I didn’t realize it was that [bad]. Okay, if it’s that much of a deal to you three, jeez, do what you wanna do,’” Nash added. “The match was so good, what are they gonna do?” [2:02:12-2:02:32]

Hall, Michaels, and Nash are three of only eight people to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice. Hall sadly passed away in March at the age of 63 after suffering three heart attacks.

Do you think Vince McMahon should have allowed good guys and bad guys to travel together? Let us know in the comments section.

