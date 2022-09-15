WWE legend allegedly threatened to end Stephanie McMahon's life

WWE Hall of Famer Chyna threatened to "end Stephanie McMahon's life," as per Kevin Nash on the latest edition of Kliq THIS.

Much has been said about Chyna's real-life tensions with Stephanie McMahon in the past. Chyna and Triple H dated for a long period back when both wrestlers were mainstays on WWE TV. Rumor has it that Triple H and Stephanie's relationship started when the former was still with Chyna.

On the latest edition of Kliq THIS, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash opened up about Chyna's reaction when she learned about Stephanie and Triple H being romantically involved.

"There was some tension, I think. Joanie [Laurer] said she was going to end Stephanie’s life. It was fuc*ed up." [1:40-1:51]

Stephanie McMahon has previously spoken about Triple H and Chyna's relationship

On The Howard Stern Show in 2002, Stephanie McMahon talked about her love life and revealed that while she was with Triple H, he was still living with Chyna.

As per Stephanie, she and Triple H stopped talking for a long time when she learned that Chyna was still living in his house.

Anthony Anzaldo, Chyna's former manager, recalled the time when the WWE Superstar found out about Triple H and Stephanie while speaking with Nick Hausman.

"They were engaged, Triple H and Chyna. He never gave her a ring, but Triple H gave Stephanie a ring. But it was all part of the storyline, but it was real life. So that's when Chyna started to go 'is this real?' And he's like, 'Why are you saying that? Don't accuse me.' As few of times as they're actually home together in New Hampshire at their house over the course of 365 days, maybe eight days, she goes to his briefcase, and picked the lock, and found a letter from Stephanie professing her love, approaches Hunter and proceeds to get into 'World War 3.'" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Chyna took shots at Stephanie and Triple H on various occasions after her WWE exit. In a video that she shared online, Chyna hurled profanities at the couple. Chyna tragically passed away at the age of 46 on April 17, 2016, due to an accidental drug overdose.

What are your thoughts on this? Sound off in the comments below!

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali