WWE legend Animal isn't a fan of WARHORSE, reveals which AEW star he's a fan of (Exclusive)

Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda recently interviewed pro wrestling legend Animal. During the interview, Animal opened up about why he was such a big fan of Lance Archer

It was very nice of Lance Archer to help Jon Cruz come out to the ring 😄 pic.twitter.com/h2BlC3vdyV — MrAWESOME (@MrAWESOME2477) August 19, 2020

Animal also said that he felt that AEW weren't using Archer as well as they could have and went into more detail:

Let Lance run, he's the biggest guy in the company. Let him be a bad **er out there. Let him go, let him go. You can't bring him in and beat him against the top guy right away. You had enough guys there, you could have let him kill everybody for a year. He could have wrestled the underneath tag-teams and beaten both of them.

Animal isn't a fan of WARHORSE

While speaking about Lance Archer, Animal compared Archer to indie star WARHORSE who challenged Cody for the TNT Championship a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite:

Let him beat the underneath guys but you can't have a guy like that sitting there and you aren't using and no offence, but then you bring in the WARHORSE, that no one knows.

Animal went on to compare WARHORSE to Scorpio Sky, who challenged Cody for the TNT Championship on last week's episode of Dynamite. Animal said that he was a massive fan of Scorpio Sky as well as SCU. He added that he felt that Cody should have beaten WARHORSE in a couple of minutes. He said that if wrestling fans saw that WARHORSE lasted longer than Cody, they will think that Scorpio Sky isn't as good as WARHORSE. Here's what Animal had to say:

One of the greatest guys, you know, a great tag-team he and his partner are. And then you have a great match with Scorpio Sky. Well. if you don't beat the Warhorse in 2 minutes, what does that say about Scorpio Sky? 'Warhorse lasted longer than you Scorpio Sky, you must suck'. That's the way the wrestling fans look at it. It's very simple. It's a simple method.

