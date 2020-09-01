The Hurt Business have established themselves as a dominant force on WWE RAW. Their showing on tonight's RAW Underground only cemented this.

WWE legend Animal spoke to Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda on Legion of RAW, and revealed which WWE Superstar he thinks should join The Hurt Business:

I still don't know about that Underground thing all the way yet. Some parts of it I like, some parts of it I'm just disgusted with it, you know? When you start making things too comical...you know what I mean? After tonight in the Underground, you know who they [Hurt Business] should go after now? Titus. 'Titus, you were viscous in there. We need you. Come here'. He's not been there for a year or something, but come on, it's the entertainment business. They should grab Titus. He's sitting there in limbo. They are doing nothing with him. Let him do something. Then you've got a guy who played in the NFL. He's an athlete.

Animal opened up about the time he briefly trained Titus O' Neil down in Florida and praised him for being a great student:

I remember when I was down in Florida. I helped train Titus down at the camp in Tampa when he was down there and I was down there training the guys. Great guy, great student, always wanted to learn. Hard headed but wanted to learn.

Animal on why Bobby Lashley should be in the WWE RAW main event picture

Animal continued discussing Hurt Business and moved on to talk about Bobby Lashley. Animal said that he didn't know why Bobby Lashley was not in the main event scene on WWE RAW right now:

Bobby is a Greek God out there and he can wrestle and he can move. I don't know how he's not mixed up in that main event scene.

Animal said that he felt a heel should be champion during these times.

