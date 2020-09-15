On the latest edition of Legion of RAW, WWE legend Animal said that he wasn't a big fan of Women's Tag-Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler's promos, adding that they could use a manager:

If I were the boss, Shayna and Nia would not say a word. They are horrible on the mic. Horrible.

One person Animal said that he wanted to see as Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax's manager is former Divas' Champion Paige:

Paige could do it. Paige is good on the mic. Paige is probably the best female voice out there. I mean, that's the only one I would use. Paige could say, 'I took the Riott Squad to the top'.

When asked about Zelina Vega and Lana as possible candidates to manage Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Animal said that neither of them would be a good fit.

Animal's thoughts on Zelina Vega possibly challenging Asuka

Asuka faced and defeated Mickie James on WWE RAW last night. Zelina Vega came out after the match and confronted Asuka, verbally running down the RAW Women's Champion and even taking a shot at her before running away. It looks like we could see a match between Asuka and Zelina Vega soon.

WWE legend Animal gave his thoughts on a possible match between Asuka and Zelina Vega, saying that he wasn't a big fan of the idea. Animal said that others like Peyton Royce should be ahead of Vega and even if WWE do want to do Asuka vs Vega, they need to build Vega up as a wrestler first. Here are Animal's comments:

This is where I think that they don't think when they do this thing and they reach up in the air, reaching for straws. How does she [Zelina Vega] deserve to get a championship match in front of all the other girls? Out of all the girls, over Peyton Royce and all these other girls, she gets the title match? She's not been in the ring, she's a manager. Now I could see it if she was wrestling and working her way up a little bit, fine.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling. You can check out Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone and WWE legend Animal every Monday night following RAW, on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Facebook page.