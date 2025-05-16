WWE legend announces he's finally returning after 9 years with his two sons teasing new faction

A WWE legend is making a return after nine years, and it seems that he is doing so with his own faction. He has teased a huge new faction alongside his two sons.

The last time Tatanka wrestled in the company was more than nine years ago. The star has not been seen in the company for a long time. His last match took place in 2016 at WrestleMania 32, where he competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He did not win on that occasion. The legend is best known for his undefeated streak in WWE back in the day, but he is even more familiar for his short run in the company in 2005 as well.

The star took to his Instagram account to confirm the rumors that he was indeed going to be present at Saturday Night's Main Event. Not only did he say that he would be there, but he also mentioned that he'd be there with his wife and his two sons. He also added that it was time for the Native American Dynasty to begin.

"Thanks to God Almighty and a big thank you to the #1 Sports Entertainment Company in The World, WWE! Next Saturday, May 24th I will be attending WWE Saturday Night's Main Event LIVE with my wife Michelle and our 2 sons, Joseph and Jeremiah Chavis! The #NativeAmerican Dynasty Begins!"

He seemed to tease a faction with the same, and it remains to be seen whether he's predicting what will happen in the future.

Fans will have to wait and see if this is the start of something new in the company.

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More