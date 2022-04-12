"I'm very honored" - WWE legend approves of Liv Morgan potentially using her entrance theme

Re-using and recycling entrance themes has been common in WWE, and Liv Morgan recently stated that she woud like to use a classic theme.

Morgan is one of the featured stars in the women's division on WWE RAW. Throughout her time with the company, she has made it clear that she was a big fan of the company when she was growing up, so she has a special connection with the legends of that era. At the time, Victoria was one of the most renowned women on the roster.

In a recent interview with Spotify Greenroom's Complex Unsanctioned podcast, she revealed that she would love to use Victoria's former theme, "All the Things She Said" as her theme.

"There's this song, 'All the Things She Said,' that was one of the girls, Victoria’s, music back in the day," said Morgan. "It was just a very iconic theme song. So, NXT had Poppy perform for the last couple of years and she remade that song. I wanted her version to be my song. I thought it was dope.” (H/t Fightful)

Victoria, who used the original version of the song by Tatu as her entrance music has approved of Liv Morgan's idea. Speaking on to WrestleZone alongside Mickie James and So Cal Val, the former WWE Women's Champion remarked:

“Heck yeah! Are you kidding me? I still get Tweets and [comments] on social media, like when it pops up on the radio, they tag me, ‘I just thought of you.’ Oh my gosh, it’s flattering when someone wants to do one of your moves or the song, it’s still a compliment and I’m very honored. Honestly, I’m very honored.” (0:00-0:26)

Mickie James also praised the RAW Superstar during the conversation.

"I love Liv Morgan too," said James. "She's such a good person, she's so sweet." (0:26-0:33)

Over the years, Morgan has undergone a few changes to her entrance, as her character continues to evolve, especially after the split of the Riott Squad.

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley are challenging for a title on RAW tonight

On tonight's edition of RAW, Morgan and Ripley will be challenging for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The duo will face Sasha Banks and Naomi, who won the gold at WWE WrestleMania 38.

Do you want to see Morgan use Victoria's theme? Sound off below.

