  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Batista
  • WWE legend Batista drops massive announcement

WWE legend Batista drops massive announcement

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 21, 2025 07:53 GMT
WWE Legend Batista (Image via his Instagram)
WWE Legend Batista (Image via his Instagram)

Batista is one of the most iconic WWE stars of all time. During the Ruthless Aggression Era, he was one of the prominent faces of the company along with names like John Cena, Randy Orton, and Edge. He recently took to Instagram to share a massive update regarding his next project.

Ad

After leaving wrestling, The Animal started his acting career as a part of some major projects. He was also featured as Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His last wrestling match took place at WrestleMania 35, where he lost to Triple H.

He recently took to Instagram to share the first look of his new video game, Cat Assassin. In the gamescom clip, he revealed that the game will be part of a larger universe, featuring animated series and web novels. He shared a video of himself talking to the fans along with the teaser of the game in his new Instagram post.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Hey, gamescom, Dave Bautista here, and I'm sorry I couldn't be there with you in person, but I could not wait to give you an exclusive look at my new video game, Cat Assassin. This is more than just a video game. We are building a massive new universe that spans across video games, animated TV series, graphic novels, and so much more. It's a thrilling adventure in a gritty, dark world that you're gonna wanna sink your claws into," he said.
Ad

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Ad

Fans are excited for this game, which Batista is part of. It'll be interesting to see how this new project turns out for the former Evolution member.

AEW star Wardlow offered to replace Batista if he's unavailable

Wardlow has gained massive popularity over the past few years during his tenure with All Elite Wrestling. He also landed a role in American Gladiators, a show hosted by WWE star Miz. He recently showed interest in playing the DC villain Bane.

Ad

Ever since James Gunn joined the DCEU, fans have been looking forward to his upcoming works. His new Superman movie received a lot of critical acclaim. Wardlow took to X to send a message to Gunn, saying that he can play the role of Bane for him if Batista is busy.

"Hey @JamesGunn if you need a Bane and Dave Bautista [Batista] is busy, I’m your guy," he wrote on X/Twitter.
Ad
Ad

It'll be interesting to see if Wardlow can land the role of the menacing DC villain in James Gunn's future projects.

Please credit and backlink to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any of the quotes from the first half of this article.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications