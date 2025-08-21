WWE legend Batista drops massive announcement

Batista is one of the most iconic WWE stars of all time. During the Ruthless Aggression Era, he was one of the prominent faces of the company along with names like John Cena, Randy Orton, and Edge. He recently took to Instagram to share a massive update regarding his next project.After leaving wrestling, The Animal started his acting career as a part of some major projects. He was also featured as Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His last wrestling match took place at WrestleMania 35, where he lost to Triple H.He recently took to Instagram to share the first look of his new video game, Cat Assassin. In the gamescom clip, he revealed that the game will be part of a larger universe, featuring animated series and web novels. He shared a video of himself talking to the fans along with the teaser of the game in his new Instagram post.&quot;Hey, gamescom, Dave Bautista here, and I'm sorry I couldn't be there with you in person, but I could not wait to give you an exclusive look at my new video game, Cat Assassin. This is more than just a video game. We are building a massive new universe that spans across video games, animated TV series, graphic novels, and so much more. It's a thrilling adventure in a gritty, dark world that you're gonna wanna sink your claws into,&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans are excited for this game, which Batista is part of. It'll be interesting to see how this new project turns out for the former Evolution member.AEW star Wardlow offered to replace Batista if he's unavailableWardlow has gained massive popularity over the past few years during his tenure with All Elite Wrestling. He also landed a role in American Gladiators, a show hosted by WWE star Miz. He recently showed interest in playing the DC villain Bane.Ever since James Gunn joined the DCEU, fans have been looking forward to his upcoming works. His new Superman movie received a lot of critical acclaim. Wardlow took to X to send a message to Gunn, saying that he can play the role of Bane for him if Batista is busy.&quot;Hey @JamesGunn if you need a Bane and Dave Bautista [Batista] is busy, I’m your guy,&quot; he wrote on X/Twitter.Wardlow @RealWardlowLINKHey @JamesGunn if you need a Bane and Dave Bautista is busy, I’m your guyIt'll be interesting to see if Wardlow can land the role of the menacing DC villain in James Gunn's future projects.Please credit and backlink to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any of the quotes from the first half of this article.