WWE legend Batista has a major project in the works

Former WWE Superstar Batista is currently working on a major non-wrestling project. He will star in an upcoming film that is slated to be released later this year.

The multi-time world champion is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. His most notable role was portraying Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was also featured in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, which are two of the biggest superhero movies of all time.

Deadline has announced that Dave Bautista (Batista) will star in an action movie called “Trap House.” It will be the first theatrical release from the newly launched U.S. film distribution company Aura Entertainment. The film is expected to be released on November 14. The Animal's own production company, Dogbone Entertainment, is listed as one of the producers for the film.

"The movie is centered on a team of elite DEA agents whose rebellious teenage children use their parents’ own tactics—surveillance, infiltration, and non-lethal weapons—to rob a ruthless drug cartel," according to Deadline.

Batista says he's excited about the movie

According to Deadline, Michael Dowse will direct the movie, which was written by Gary Scott Thompson and Tom O’Connor. The rest of the cast includes Jack Champion, Sophia Lillis, Tony Dalton, Whitney Peak, Kate Del Castillo, Zaire Adams, and Bobby Cannavale.

Batista stated that he is excited to share the film with the world and that he enjoyed making it.

“I am excited to share this film with audiences – it has been a true labor of love, and my co-stars will blow you away. We had such a great time making it, and I can’t wait for families to see it in theaters!” said Bautista.

The report adds that Aura Entertainment aims to acquire more movies and plans to release about 10 to 15 titles per year, combining third-party acquisitions with projects produced by its backers, which is partially the case for Trap House.

