WWE Legend Batista spotted at Disneyland attraction

WWE Legend Batista has been spotted at an attraction at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion competed in WWE between 2000 and 2010. He also made two brief returns to the company in 2014 and 2019 respectively. Despite winning major championships, main-eventing WrestleMania, and reaching the top of both WWE brands, The Animal left the wrestling world to find wider success. This led him to a Hollywood acting career, which has seen him in a number of high-profile film roles. His most notable role was of Drax The Destoryer in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Reported by PWInsider, this Marvel role seemingly brought The Animal to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. At one of Disney's many Orlando parks, Epcot center, the former WWE Superstar was seen filming promotional material for Guardians of the Galaxy ride. Though the ride opened in late May, Disney decided to add The Animal to the ride, reprising his role as Drax to add to the emmersive experience of the attraction.

The former World Champion will be featured in both The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 which is set to be released within the next couple of years.

When was Batista's last WWE match?

Big Dave's last match in WWE was against Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

The event, which took place in New York, saw the former Deacon taking on Triple H in a No Holds Barred match. This came about when Dave returned to RAW to attack Ric Flair.

Triple H defeated Batista in the match, marking The Animal's last ever in-ring appearance. He announced his retirement in April 2019.

It will be interesting to see if Batista returns to WWE at some point in the future. You can read more about him by clicking right here.

