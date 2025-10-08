  • home icon
  WWE legend beat up The Ultimate Warrior in real life, Kevin Nash recalls

WWE legend beat up The Ultimate Warrior in real life, Kevin Nash recalls

By Danny Hart
Modified Oct 08, 2025 17:20 GMT
Former WWE Champion The Ultimate Warrior [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Former WWE Champion The Ultimate Warrior [Image Credit: wwe.com]

The Ultimate Warrior was one of WWE's top stars in the late 1980s and early 1990s. In a recent podcast episode, Kevin Nash addressed rumors that his fellow Hall of Famer had backstage issues with Rick Rude.

Warrior lost the Intercontinental Championship to Rude at WrestleMania 5 before recapturing the title in a rematch at SummerSlam 1989. A year later, he defeated Rude again at SummerSlam 1990 in a Steel Cage match to retain the WWE Championship.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash confirmed a story that Rude once beat up Warrior after his rival made a disrespectful remark.

"Rick told me his version of it. I wanna think they were going into Survivor Series or SummerSlam because Rude left shortly after that and joined us [in WCW], and I remember the first night that I was on the road with Rick was in Chicago, and we were staying at the Embassy Suites out by O'Hare. Warrior said that Rude wasn't worthy of him to put over, and f***ing Rick said, 'Okay, well, let me just beat the dog f**k out of you. Maybe you didn't realize how unworthy you were.'"
The Ultimate Warrior won several titles during his wrestling career, including the WWE Championship once and the Intercontinental Championship twice. His most notable moment came in 1990 when he defeated Hulk Hogan in the WrestleMania 6 main event.

The Ultimate Warrior allegedly upset Andre the Giant

In 2021, former WWE producer Gerald Brisco discussed Andre the Giant's dislike of The Ultimate Warrior on his Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast.

Brisco revealed that he once watched the Frenchman deliberately hurt Warrior during a match to teach him a lesson.

"Andre just stood up, came out of that tied-up role deal [in the ropes], he grabbed Warrior by the hair, and he just started paintbrushing him. He paintbrushed him for 30 seconds, Warrior slammed him, cover, one, two, three. But that 30 seconds, I actually had sympathy for Warrior."
Warrior passed away in 2014 at the age of 54 after suffering a heart attack. Three days earlier, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame after reconciling with the company.

