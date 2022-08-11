WWE Legend Beth Phoenix tweets rare photo of Attitude Era star 

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has taken to social media with a rare picture of an Attitude Era star.

Phoenix came to prominence during the Ruthless Aggression Era. The days of bra-and-panty matches were over, but the Women's Revolution was still years away. Known for her strength and muscle mass, The Glamazon stood out from the crowd, prompting comparisons to trailblazers like fellow WWE Hall of Famer Chyna.

Beth seems to be a fan of Chyna, as she recently shared a photo of the former WWE Women's Champion on social media. In the image, The Ninth Wonder of the World is seen squaring up to NJPW legend Masahiro Chono.

Chyna wrestled several matches for New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2002. The match this picture is taken from occurred on NJPW's "The Spiral" pay-per-view at the Tokyo Dome that same year.

Chono began his career in the mid-1980s and was a staple of New Japan Pro Wrestling for decades. During his time with the promotion, he was part of nWo Japan and reigned as both IWGP and NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

When did Beth Phoenix last step into a WWE ring?

After leaving her position at the NXT commentary desk in 2021, it took Beth Phoenix until January 2022 to get back in the ring.

At this year's Royal Rumble premium live event, Phoenix joined her husband Edge to take on The Miz and Maryse. The "Grit Couple" were able to defeat the "It Couple" in convincing fashion, and spawned a few memes along the way.

It has been heavily rumored that The Glamazon could soon return to the ring once again, this time to aid in The Rated-R Superstar's fight against The Judgment Day.

