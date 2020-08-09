WWE legend Big Show made his return to the ring in April of this year. Show, who had been out injured, returned after the COVID-19 pandemic had already forced WWE to operate from the WWE Performance Center and without fans in attendance.

Feeling great! I’m happy to be back in the gym. TheBigShowShow on Netflix! Fit Giant😎 pic.twitter.com/cex9bgoheG — “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) May 22, 2020

During a recent interview with TV Guide, the WWE legend spoke about what it is like wrestling without fans and how wrestling in empty arenas can actually help performers hone their skills:

You have to adjust. We take our responsibility pretty seriously, being an outlet and an escape for people. The feeling that I'm getting from talking to the other talent is everybody's improving. At first, it was really awkward but now you're focusing more on what you're doing between the ropes and honing those skills. So eventually, when we get that luxury of performing in front of our crowd back, it's going to make it all sweeter. It is a luxury and I think it's a good thing sometimes to have that taken away because it makes you more appreciative when it happens again. I know that I can't wait to walk down the ramp in front of 20,000; 50,000; 100,000 people again.

Big Show is currently also focusing on his career as an actor. His sitcom The Big Show Show debuted it's first season on Netflix earlier this year.

I’ve competed in matches against some of the best athletes in the WORLD... but on August 10th? It’s game on!!!



Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event streams August 10 on @netflix! @NetflixIsAJoke #TheBigShowShow pic.twitter.com/hJoHyBJljP — “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) July 29, 2020

Big Show on if he had self-doubt before his match against Randy Orton on WWE RAW

During the interview with TV Guide, Big Show was asked about his match against Randy Orton on WWE RAW. Show was asked about the match and whether he had any trepidation or worries ahead of it:

Absolutely. I've been through a lot in the past few years, two surgeries per hip. I had five or six surgeries in two years so that made it really awkward for me to regain that confidence. For one, it wasn't in front of a live crowd anymore so they [the fans] can't really let you know that you're doing the right thing. The environment is much more focused because it's just you and another opponent. I think the stress level and the pressure to succeed was a lot higher for me, personally.

Big Show went on to add that despite his worries, he was happy with the way the match turned out in the end.

