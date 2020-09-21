Create
WWE legend Big Show wants to face Keith Lee

Keith Lee has made an instant impact on the WWE main roster
Pratyay Ghosh
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 21 Sep 2020, 00:12 IST
News
WWE legend and 7-time world champion, The Big Show, recently spoke to WWE India. During the interview, Big Show was asked about whether he would want to face Keith Lee. Lee, a former NXT Champion, has already had an impact on the main roster, beating Randy Orton at WWE Payback. It now looks like Keith Lee could be added to the WWE Championship match at Clash of Champions.

Speaking about Keith Lee, Big Show said that he would love to step into the ring with the former NXT Champion:

Keith has a ton of momentum behind him right now. He's a tremendous competitor. I think if there was an opportunity for me to step in the ring with Keith and help him on his journey in some way, shape or form, I would love to do that. Plus, he's got a good chest for chopping.H/T: WrestlingINC

Big Show opens up about the best advice he has received in his career

Big Show also opened up about some of the best advice he has received in his career and attributed them to two WWE Hall of Famers. The first was from the legendary Big Boss Man while he was still in WCW, who told him to be humble while he was on his way to the top of the card:

I would say one of the earlier pieces of advice I got was from the legendary Big Boss Man. I had been in the business about 6 months and I was with WCW. I was going into the gym as he was coming out and we talked for a bit. He was a super nice guy. He said, 'Kid, be nice to everyone and be humble on the way up because you meet the same people on the way down.'  H/T: WrestlingINC

Big Show attributed the second piece of advice he received to the late Macho Man Randy Savage, who told him always make sure he was smart with his money and told him to keep his credit card in his wallet.

Published 21 Sep 2020, 00:12 IST
WWE Raw Big Show Keith Lee
