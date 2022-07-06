"Like it never happened" - WWE legend on if "billionaire zombie" Vince McMahon will return after recent allegations against him (Exclusive)

Legendary WWE manager Oscar recently discussed whether Vince McMahon would return to the company following recent misconduct allegations against the latter.

In the wake of the controversial news reported by the Wall Street Journal, McMahon stepped back as the CEO and Chairman of WWE, with his daughter Stephanie McMahon taking over his responsibilities.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Oscar claimed that once McMahon's ongoing issues and problems are solved, he would be back. The veteran also labeled the 76-year-old as a "corporate billionaire zombie."

"Yes, he would definitely be back. You cannot kill a zombie and this Vince McMahon is a corporate billionaire zombie and let me tell you something, a little secret. He ain't stepped down, he just told you all he was stepping down but Vince is still running the show whether y'all believe it or not. It's just restructuring right now, he gotta deal with those problems and then it's gonna be like it never happened," said Oscar. [15:06–16:05]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted featuring Oscar below:

How did Vince McMahon react to the allegations made against him?

In the aftermath of the aforementioned allegations, Mr. McMahon responded to WWE's investigation into the matter.

He commented on the situation via a press release on WWE's corporate website. The former chairman said:

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are.”

Since the allegations, McMahon has appeared on WWE programming on several occasions. He even announced John Cena's recent return and introduced him on RAW during the latter's 20th-anniversary celebration.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far