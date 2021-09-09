Two-time Hall of Famer agrees with Mick Foley's criticism of WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T agrees with Mick Foley's recent criticism of WWE, stating that Foley is a "smart dude" whose comments should be taken into consideration.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T explained why young people can gravitate towards AEW rather than WWE:

"I think there's a lot of validity in the comments Mick Foley made. I can't not disagree with Mick Foley on anything. Smart dude, very, very intelligent as well and he knows his stuff. Coming from Mick Foley, you've got to take it and say, 'Okay, let me look into this.' One thing also, wrestling and young people and how things change. Just think about it, 20 years ago UFC started and from that point, kids (who) were 5, 6, 7 years old, they were watching UFC, they gravitated to it. It was something new to them. Right now AEW is in its infancy stages but you got a lot of young kids, the first time they're watching professional wrestling, it may not be WWE, it may be AEW," said Booker T.

Booker T believes WWE will lose their younger audience to AEW if they don't fix things quickly. He also thinks that Mick Foley was right in his assessment of Karrion Kross, whose character should not have been changed on the main roster.

What did Mick Foley say to WWE?

WWE, WE’VE GOT A PROBLEMhttps://t.co/ytCwTtxILs — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 7, 2021

Following AEW's All Out pay-per-view, Mick Foley opined on the current state of pro wrestling and how WWE is losing out to AEW.

The WWE icon believes if he was a young wrestler now, he wouldn't have trusted the forces in WWE. Foley gave the example of Karrion Kross, whose gimmick was "watered down" upon being called to the main roster.

Thanks Kristen.



I’m very happy doing my own shows, a signing or a convention here and there, and making the best @BookCameo videos I’m capable of. Plus, you can catch me on #HeelsSTARZ on @STARZ - and I have something pretty cool in the works!



Major announcement type of thing https://t.co/2ZF88Ox4sc — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 8, 2021

Also Read

Please H/T Hall of Fame podcast and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Missed the latest episode of RAW? Watch Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone analyze it here.

Edited by Angana Roy