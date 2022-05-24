WWE legend Booker T on why intergender matches shouldn't happen

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is not a fan of intergender wrestling and explained why it could only work in the independent scene.

WWE legend Booker T, on his Hall of Fame show, spoke about a conversation he had with a few budding wrestlers at his Reality of Wrestling's Fantasy Camp. He said that he had a heated conversation with a few participants, one of which was about intergender wrestling.

The Hall of Famer thinks that intergender wrestling may work in the independent scene as there are fewer female stars, but it shouldn't be implemented in the big leagues. During a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, he said:

"We had another conversation about intergender wrestling and I say, I don't think intergender should be something that should be brought in, as long as a man fighting a woman on television. Of course, Chyna was an anomaly - and there can be only one. I just don't think it's something we should bring to the forefront where men can actually start punching women in the face. But, I said, for the independent scene where there's not much wrestling out there, as far as good wrestling, you're going to have a lot more guys because there are a whole lot more guys in the business and it's something to do for practice." [From 5:56 to 6:30]

Booker T argued that in most sports, women can't compete with men and questioned why that could hold true in pro wrestling. He also stated that fans may replicate what they see men and women do in the ring, which he doesn't want to see.

WWE legend Triple H is also against intergender matches

Triple H, has in the past, spoken against intergender wrestling as he feels that it only adds shock value.

The Game thinks that women Superstars don't need their male counterparts to have a "spectacular match" and feels that they only need the opportunity and platform to showcase their talent.

WWE hasn't had many intergender matches in its history, with Chyna being the only female star to have several matches with men.

