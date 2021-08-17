"I was not comfortable working that style" - WWE legend on his iconic match with The Rock

The Rock put a lot of thought into every small detail of his matches, according to two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Both stars have faced off against each other back in the main event of SummerSlam 2001.

On his recent Hall of Fame podcast episode, Booker T stated that he was not comfortable working The Rock's style. The WWE legend revealed that The Rock seemed "detail-oriented" and wanted to get every aspect of his work down to a T.

"I remember my head was tied up like a pretzel because I was working with The Rock. The Rock was one of those guys (who looked at) intricate details. He was very, very detail-oriented to where he wanted everything to be pristine, everything had to be on time. Everything had to be right. Me, personally, I could appreciate someone who's got that work ethic but, for me at that time, I was not comfortable working that style. I tell people all the time, people say, 'It was a really good match,' but, for me, I could not think about anything but the match when I was doing it. And that's why the memories for me is not as vivid as if I were just freelancing, per se," said Booker T.

Booker T compared that match with The Rock to being an architect where he had to draw straight lines, rather than "painting a picture like Picasso."

Although the WWE Hall of Famer found it hard to work that way, he eventually pulled it off.

The Rock vs. Booker T at WWE SummerSlam 2001

The Rock and Booker T faced each other for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2001, and the latter entered their match as the titleholder.

During the main event contest, Booker T had assistance from Shane McMahon, who were both a part of the Alliance faction.

The Rock attacked Shane a few times, and in the closing stages of the match, he landed a Rock Bottom on Booker T to win the WCW Championship for the first time.

