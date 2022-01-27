"What are you talking about?" - Vince McMahon's reaction to WWE Hall of Famer's question about camera angles

Booker T narrated a backstage anecdote about asking Vince McMahon the camera angles that he should work on, and the WWE Chairman's reaction to his question.

A fan asked the WCW icon on his Hall of Fame podcast about wrestlers trusting the production crew to get every shot and if they discussed it beforehand.

Booker T talked about a conversation he had with Vince McMahon, who told him that the WWE had several cameras around the ring, so getting a shot from any angle wasn't be a problem.

"I remember one night - I don't know what it was and I don't even know why I asked this question - I asked Vince McMahon, 'Vince, what camera do you want me to work?' Vince goes, 'Book, there are 12 cameras out there. What are you talking about?' I'm like, 'Okay (laughs)'. I swear, that's what he told me. Then I thought, I'm an idiot, why am I asking that question. I never asked that question before," said Booker T.

Check out the entire episode of the Hall of Fame podcast below:

Booker T says pro wrestlers shouldn't "work the camera" but "find the camera" and believes that nothing can be missed with that philosophy.

Booker T rarely told the production crew what he was going to do in the WWE ring

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that he seldom informed the production crew about what he was going to do ahead of time. He reserved it for only special occasions, when certain shots needed to be captured.

"If you were going to do something big, extraordinary that needed to be highlighted, you're going to make sure that someone (in the production crew) knows. I've never been one of those guys to where I was going to the crew guys and say, 'Hey, guys, I'm going to be doing this," said Booker T.

Booker T said it was important to "find the camera" so that the production crew could make a good video package for him.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please H/T Hall of Fame podcast and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Anirudh B