WWE legend Booker T reflects on the controversy surrounding his match against Triple H at WrestleMania 19

WWE WrestleMania XL is almost here, with the two-night event set to take place in Philadelphia on April 6-7. Meanwhile, Booker T recently reflected on his match against Triple H at The Show of Shows in 2003.

Booker T is a highly esteemed figure in the pro wrestling industry, performing in top companies like WWE, WCW, and TNA Wrestling. The Hall of Famer faced Triple H at WrestleMania 19 for the World Heavyweight Championship, where the latter emerged victorious. Many believed the storyline was controversial as it allegedly had elements of racial insensitivity.

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez, Booker T discussed the controversy surrounding his showdown with The Game. He mentioned that contrary to popular belief, there was no malicious intent behind the program. The NXT commentator further mentioned that he was proud of his performance in the contest.

"I understand how people feel and think [about WrestleMania 19 versus Triple H] but, you know, I don’t think it was any malintent that went into that match as far as, let’s go out here and purposely make Book look — I refuse to believe that just because I’ve been around the company for way too long and they could’ve got rid of my a** a long time ago and the thing is I’ve been one of the most — and a lot of people don’t know it — but I’m like one of the most outspoken guys in this business." (H/T: PostWrestling)

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his honest opinion of Nia Jax

WWE NXT commentator Booker T recently discussed the prospect of Nia Jax becoming a champion.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said Jax's path to becoming champion had been difficult, but she was destined to secure a title soon.

"When she came back, I thought Nia Jax was primed for that spot. Everybody's road to the championship is a little bit different. Some are a little bit bumpier than others, and Nia Jax has definitely been on that bumpy road to becoming a champion."

The Hall of Famer added that he was rooting for Jax to succeed in WWE.

"So, for me, I don't know, she's just had a bumpy road, but I'm pulling for Nia Jax to become champion," the WWE veteran said. "I'm pulling for Nia Jax, and I think it's going to happen for her one day."

Nia Jax currently doesn't have a match at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. However, she competed against Rhea Ripley in the main event of World Wrestling Entertainment's previous premium live event, Elimination Chamber: Perth.

