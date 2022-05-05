Booker T says top WWE star could hold the title for two more years

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wouldn't be surprised if Roman Reigns kept his titles for the next two years.

Roman Reigns unified the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania 38 when he beat Brock Lesnar. The Tribal Chief has held the Universal title for nearly two years as he won it way back in August 2020.

While speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T thought Cody Rhodes would've been added to the world title picture after The American Nightmare talked about winning it in WWE. The two-time Hall of Famer believes, though, that Reigns could still hold his titles for a long time as he's at the top of his game:

"Of course, right now, Cody Rhodes coming back saying, 'The title (world title) that my dad didn't win,' it seemed like we were going down that route or something along that route. I don't know. But I would not be surprised, I tell you right now (laughs), I know Cody, what he wants, but I would not be surprised if Roman has the title for the next two years (laughs). Card is subject to change (laughs)." (from 43:54 to 44:40)

Cody Rhodes will face Seth Rollins again at this weekend's WrestleMania Backlash in a rematch of their WrestleMania 38 bout.

What could be next for Roman Reigns in WWE?

The Head of the Table won't be defending his world titles at WrestleMania Backlash but will be involved in a six-man tag team match as The Bloodline will face RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre.

The match could set up a potential feud between McIntyre and Reigns for the world title.

WWE's next big show is SummerSlam on July 30, which could be where Reigns and McIntyre face off.

