Booker T says top WWE RAW star could beat Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T feels that Cody Rhodes could be a prime candidate to defeat Roman Reigns later this year at SummerSlam.

Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania when he defeated Brock Lesnar, unifying The Beast Incarnate's title with his Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief hasn't begun a new feud since his historic win at The Show of Shows.

Booker T on the latest Hall of Fame podcast was asked by a fan if Cody Rhodes should dethrone Reigns at SummerSlam as The Tribal Chief is rumored to face The Rock at WrestleMania next year:

"I don't see why Cody can't take the title off Roman in the meantime Roman can easily get it back by the time WrestleMania come back around. We've got plenty of time to be able to, you know, switch that back if that's the route we're going to go in. If that's the route they're thinking, I suggest, yes we go that route - The Rock vs. Roman - cause its money."

The Hall of Famer added:

"I hate booking matches, but for me, this is a case of giving the fans something totally different and unique. We've talked about it and there's no way we cannot give the people exactly the story as written, just because a lot of people want to see that story (Cody winning the title)."[17:57 to 19:00]

He drew parallels between his match with Triple H and how many fans wanted it to happen and feels that fans may feel the same way about Cody Rhodes right now. Booker T disagrees with critics of Rhodes who feel that he'll become a mid-card talent, stating that The American Nightmare could be a "major player" in the company.

Cody Rhodes has made it clear that he wants to win the WWE world title

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



The Miz: "Title."



Cody Rhodes: "And I'm here to beat the best wrestlers."



The Miz: "Superstars!"



Cody Rhodes: "Even if I have to lose BLOOD for it."



The Miz: "Bruh..."



Great segment.



RAW #RAW Cody Rhodes: "I'm here to win the championship belt."The Miz: "Title."Cody Rhodes: "And I'm here to beat the best wrestlers."The Miz: "Superstars!"Cody Rhodes: "Even if I have to lose BLOOD for it."The Miz: "Bruh..."Great segment. #WWE RAW #WWE Cody Rhodes: "I'm here to win the championship belt." The Miz: "Title." Cody Rhodes: "And I'm here to beat the best wrestlers." The Miz: "Superstars!" Cody Rhodes: "Even if I have to lose BLOOD for it."The Miz: "Bruh..." 😅 Great segment. #WWERAW #WWE #RAW https://t.co/XnKNvOWuoO

Following his return to WWE, Cody has made no bones about his goal in the company — to win the world title.

He expressed his desire to capture the title that his father, the late Dusty Rhodes, couldn't win in his first promo on RAW.

After his first win on RAW since his return this past week, Rhodes made the belt sign while celebrating his win over The Miz.

