×
Create
Notifications

"Deserves an Oscar" - Booker T on top WWE star's performance at WrestleMania 38

Booker T loved a top star&#039;s performance at The Show of Shows
Booker T loved a top star's performance at The Show of Shows
Nishant J
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 05, 2022 09:14 AM IST
News

WWE legend Booker T was full of praise for Kevin Owens for the part he played in his match against "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38.

Over the last few weeks in WWE, Kevin Owens mocked the state of Texas. The Prizefighter then called out one of the greatest Texan wrestlers in Steve Austin, to appear on The KO Show at WrestleMania 38. Austin agreed, and he had a match with Owens on Saturday night, his first in nearly 20 years.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame show, praised Kevin Owens for the role he played in the iconic return of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. The two-time Hall of Famer thinks that Owens put on a fantastic performance and was instrumental in making Austin look good in the ring.

"Kevin Owens, he deserves an Oscar. He really does, for the work that he put in on that night. Kevin Owens, I've said it for a long time, this guy is one of the best guys on the roster. I've said that about this guy. He is what professional wrestling is. He is what a professional wrestler does. When I watched the beginning of that thing - I don't want to give any tricks away or anything like that - when I watched the beginning of that match, I just watched the magic of Kevin Owens. Stone Cold Steve Austin definitely played his part, he played his part very, very well."

The veteran continued by saying he would love to face Owens if the former ever came back for a match.

"For me, if I was coming back to do a match, it'd definitely be with a guy like Kevin Owens, a guy like Seth Rollins. I need one of those type of guys that know what this business truly is. I can't speak highly enough of that veteran Kevin Owens, going out there and taking care of business," said Booker T. (16:20 to 17:30)

The legend recalled his own experience of returning to the ring and how he felt that his body went into "auto-pilot" after getting in the ring.

Stone Cold Steve Austin featured on Night 1 and Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 38

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon is the gift that keeps on giving!😂 😂 😂#WrestleMania https://t.co/qZSjCV2CaE

Austin and Owens closed out the show on Night One of WrestleMania 38, and the WWE Hall of Famer won the No Holds Barred match.

The Texas Rattlesnake also featured on WrestleMania Sunday when he appeared following Vince McMahon's match against Pat McAfee. McMahon was celebrating with Austin Theory in the ring, and Austin arrived in the ring to ruin the party. The veteran landed Stunners on both the WWE Chairman and the young star.

He then landed a Stunner on Pat McAfee after offering him a beer in typical "Stone Cold" Steve Austin fashion.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please H/T Hall of Fame and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Brock Lesnar has an unexpected challenger. Catch the SK Exclusive here.

Edited by Pratik Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी