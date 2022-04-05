"Deserves an Oscar" - Booker T on top WWE star's performance at WrestleMania 38

WWE legend Booker T was full of praise for Kevin Owens for the part he played in his match against "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38.

Over the last few weeks in WWE, Kevin Owens mocked the state of Texas. The Prizefighter then called out one of the greatest Texan wrestlers in Steve Austin, to appear on The KO Show at WrestleMania 38. Austin agreed, and he had a match with Owens on Saturday night, his first in nearly 20 years.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame show, praised Kevin Owens for the role he played in the iconic return of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. The two-time Hall of Famer thinks that Owens put on a fantastic performance and was instrumental in making Austin look good in the ring.

"Kevin Owens, he deserves an Oscar. He really does, for the work that he put in on that night. Kevin Owens, I've said it for a long time, this guy is one of the best guys on the roster. I've said that about this guy. He is what professional wrestling is. He is what a professional wrestler does. When I watched the beginning of that thing - I don't want to give any tricks away or anything like that - when I watched the beginning of that match, I just watched the magic of Kevin Owens. Stone Cold Steve Austin definitely played his part, he played his part very, very well."

The veteran continued by saying he would love to face Owens if the former ever came back for a match.

"For me, if I was coming back to do a match, it'd definitely be with a guy like Kevin Owens, a guy like Seth Rollins. I need one of those type of guys that know what this business truly is. I can't speak highly enough of that veteran Kevin Owens, going out there and taking care of business," said Booker T. (16:20 to 17:30)

The legend recalled his own experience of returning to the ring and how he felt that his body went into "auto-pilot" after getting in the ring.

Stone Cold Steve Austin featured on Night 1 and Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 38

Austin and Owens closed out the show on Night One of WrestleMania 38, and the WWE Hall of Famer won the No Holds Barred match.

The Texas Rattlesnake also featured on WrestleMania Sunday when he appeared following Vince McMahon's match against Pat McAfee. McMahon was celebrating with Austin Theory in the ring, and Austin arrived in the ring to ruin the party. The veteran landed Stunners on both the WWE Chairman and the young star.

He then landed a Stunner on Pat McAfee after offering him a beer in typical "Stone Cold" Steve Austin fashion.

