"Mine ranked very, very high" - WWE legend says he took the Stunner the best

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T feels that the Stunner he took from Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 27 is one of the best Stunners ever taken.

At WrestleMania 27, Booker T joined fellow WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin in the ring and shared a beer with him. After taking a sip of the beer, Booker T was given a Stunner by his former rival, and he fell to his back theatrically, with beer sprayed all over the ring.

A fan told Booker T on his Hall of Fame podcast that he took the Stunner the best from Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 27. The Hall of Famer agreed with the fan's assessment and spoke about the Stunner he got from The Texas Rattlesnake.

"I'm going to tell you right now. Mine ranked very, very high. It's definitely in the top 5 (of the best Stunners of all-time). That was my MO - to go out there and take the best Stunner that anybody can possibly take," said the legend. [34:00 to 34:25]

Hall of Fame host Brad Gilmore said Booker T, Scott Hall, The Rock, Austin Theory, and Vince McMahon made the Stunner memorable. Booker T says he always wanted to make the show bigger and create epic moments.

"It's great. I'm going to tell you right now, one of the best if not the best, taking the Stunner anybody has ever taken (at WrestleMania 27). It's never really been about me, it's always been about the show and how big we can make the show and what kind of moment we can create here," said Booker T. [35:00 to 35:30]

He touched upon the supermarket fight with Austin in WWE and how that segment was stupid and funny, which is something that's missing today in pro wrestling.

Steve Austin landed the Stunner on several WWE stars at WrestleMania 38

CONNER @WrestleConner



The reaction on “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s face says it all.



#WrestleMania I can’t stop laughing at Vince McMahon taking a Stunner.The reaction on “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s face says it all. I can’t stop laughing at Vince McMahon taking a Stunner.The reaction on “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s face says it all. 😂😂😂#WrestleMania https://t.co/SJ4jT6wIrr

The main event of night 1 of WrestleMania 38 featured Stone Cold Steve Austin in a No Holds Barred match against Kevin Owens. He landed two Stunners on KO during the WWE match and one for good measure after the match.

He then called upon commentator Byron Saxton to the ring, gave him a beer, and then landed a Stunner on him. This was a repeat of what happened to the RAW commentator on 3:16 Day in 2020.

On night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 38, Austin once again landed a couple of Stunners, one each to Austin Theory, Vince McMahon, and Pat McAfee.

