WWE legend admits that he wanted to manage Bobby Lashley

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T admitted that he would've loved to have been the manager of Bobby Lashley.

On the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked which star he would've loved to manage. The WWE legend joked about having a better "suit game" than MVP -- the current manager of Bobby Lashley -- as well as stating that he and Lashley had history.

"If I had to manage one person, it would be Bobby (Lashley). It would be Bobby. Not want to step on the toes of MVP or anything like that. Bobby - I think I have certain special qualities that I could bring to the game, especially the suit game - my suit game is much more on top than MVP but I ain't trying to throw no shade on MVP. I think Bobby would've been a guy I would've love to stood next to, just because of the history Bobby and I have as well. A guy who actually, physically sat under the learning tree and get the hell beat out of. So, yeah, that would have been the guy," said Booker T.

Bobby Lashley and Booker T had a feud in WWE in 2006, when the former was an up-and-coming star in the business. They faced each other in the King of the Ring tournament final in 2006, where Booker T defeated Lashley.

Bobby Lashley and MVP teaming together in WWE

Bobby Lashley and MVP joined forces last year to form The Hurt Business. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were then added to the faction but were kicked out by Lashley earlier this year.

Lashley and MVP have history even before they formed The Hurt Business as the duo teamed up with each other during their stint in IMPACT Wrestling.

The duo have wrestled together on a few occasions in the last year and even had the chance to win the WWE RAW Tag Team titles against Randy Orton and Riddle.

To be clear, Bobby Lashley and MVP are The Hurt Business.



Have the day you deserve. — MVP (@The305MVP) March 31, 2021

