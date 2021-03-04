"Man, you should be main eventing" - Booker T to top WWE star

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has revealed what Hall of Famer Booker T told him in a pre-show. Lashley said that Booker T told him that he has to be main eventing shows and even WrestleMania.

Bobby Lashley and Booker T feuded with each other in 2006 in WWE. Lashley has spoken in the past about the Hall of Famer's influence on his WWE career.

While speaking to FOX Sports, Bobby Lashley revealed the conversation that Booker T had with him during a pre-show. Lashley said that Booker T and JBL have helped him a lot backstage in WWE.

"Booker came on and said it one time on one of the pre-shows, he was like, 'Man, you should be main eventing. I don't know what you're doing right now, but I don't know why they don't have Bobby main eventing WrestleMania.' Booker said that. To me, that meant the world, because I have so much respect for Booker. I have so much respect for a lot of the guys that I came up and first worked with, like JBL and Booker, some of those guys, so I've been hearing some really good word from some of those guys and those words really resonated in me and let me realize to stop just having fun."

Bobby Lashley stated that he has been told by many people that Vince McMahon wants him to "step out of the box and do something bigger". He said he figured that out sometime last year and has been "mean".

Booker T on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley and Booker T

Ahead of Bobby Lashley's match against The Miz for the WWE Championship, Booker T praised Lashley for the way he looks, even at the age of 44.

The Hall of Famer said that he hasn't seen another Superstar look that great at 44. Booker T was all praise for Bobby Lashley, who then went on to win the WWE Championship from The Miz, on RAW.