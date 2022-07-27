WWE legend says Vince McMahon ordered superstars to redo their matches

WWE legend Booker T has revealed that Vince McMahon made several superstars redo their matches if the competitors made errors during their bouts.

McMahon, for decades, was the head of WWE's creative team and only recently relinquished those duties when he retired from the company. He also stepped down from his role as CEO and chairman of the company last Friday.

On the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, two-time Hall of Famer Booker T stated that McMahon has an intelligent wrestling mind and can quickly spot mistakes in matches.

"He [McMahon] was always astute to what was going on in that ring and if guys were doing it right or if guys were doing it wrong. He was quick to let you know if you were doing it wrong, and I never wanted to be on the receiving end of that because guys that came through that curtain through Gorilla, [if] they did it wrong, trust me, they knew it, they knew it," said Booker T. [From 22:50 to 23:18]

The veteran also added that he witnessed several superstars redo their matches on pre-taped shows.

"I've seen several guys come back through that curtain and have screwed something up and they got to go back out there and redo it because we need to capture that moment properly for television," noted the Hall of Famer. [From 23:35 to 23:45]

Booker T highlighted that performers had to redo matches for shows like SmackDown, which were pre-taped several years ago.

Vince McMahon made Seth Rollins redo an entire WWE match

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



The opponent will be of Vince McMahon's choosing and we'll find out who that is when Seth is in the ring!







(via @wwe)

Seth Rollins is getting a match at WrestleMania!The opponent will be of Vince McMahon's choosing and we'll find out who that is when Seth is in the ring! #WrestleMania (via @wwe) Seth Rollins is getting a match at WrestleMania!The opponent will be of Vince McMahon's choosing and we'll find out who that is when Seth is in the ring!👀 👀 👀#WrestleMania (via @wwe)https://t.co/kUVsdMfea5

During his appearance on E&C's Pod of Awesomeness, Rollins revealed that McMahon was furious at him for making his opponent, Kofi Kingston, look good when the match was meant for Rollins to get the rub.

"Vince was furious about it! Like, furious! Just, 'Get over here!' And he's yelling at me, and he's just like, 'If you're gonna be my guy, you're gonna be my guy, that's not what I want!'" [H/T Wrestling Inc]

An angry McMahon was furious at Rollins and sent both superstars out to redo the match on SmackDown. The Architect admitted to being angry and embarrassed after McMahon seemingly berated him and considered not redoing the bout.

What do you think of this interesting detail about the former WWE Chairman? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Hall of Fame and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

We asked Liv Morgan when Theory should cash in. Her answer may surprise you.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far