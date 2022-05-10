"It would hurt her" - Booker T on WWE star possibly booked to be the next Chyna

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley should not be booked to be the next Chyna, as per Booker T.

Ripley is currently one of the most physically imposing women on the WWE roster. The 25-year-old, who has held the WWE RAW Women's Championship once previously, recently joined the Judgment Day faction and attacked AJ Styles at the WrestleMania Backlash show.

A fan on the Hall of Fame podcast asked Booker T if Ripley should be booked like the late, great Chyna. The Hall of Famer feels that there will not be another Chyna and that Ripley should carve her own path.

"There's never going to be another Chyna. Let's not try to compare anyone to the Ninth Wonder of the World because Chyna was different, she was special," said Booker T. (From 1:08:19 to 1:08:31)

The former world champion continued:

"But I don't think there's ever going to be another Chyna. To put Rhea Ripley in that position, I think it would hurt her more than it would help her in the long run. (From 1:09:00 to 1:09:08)

Booker T thinks that Ripley should be a dominant female superstar and should not be in rivalries with male superstars.

Rhea Ripley on why she joined WWE's newest faction

This past week on WWE RAW, Ripley explained the reason for her actions at WrestleMania Backlash, stating that she was tired of being used by fans.

Edge also unveiled a new nickname for the Australian star, calling her "The Eradicator," while Damian Priest - the other member of the faction - will be called "The Punishment."

Ripley joined the faction at WrestleMania Backlash, interfering in Edge's match against AJ Styles. She came to the ring wearing a black hoodie, attacked Styles, and then revealed her face to the audience.

It will be interesting to see how The Nightmare's character develops during her stint with Judgment Day.

What are your thoughts on Ripley possibly being booked as the next Chyna? Sound off in the comments below.

Please H/T Hall of Fame and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh