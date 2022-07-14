"That feels pretty good if I'm Bray Wyatt"- WWE Legend on infamous Goldberg match (Exclusive)

WWE legend Road Dogg, real name Brian James, shared his thoughts on the infamous match between Bray Wyatt and Goldberg.

The WWE Hall of Famer defeated "The Fiend" at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia to win the Universal Championship for the second time in his career. The booking decision received a lot of flak from wrestling fans around the world as The Fiend was one of the most popular characters during that time, while the former WCW world champion was a part-timer.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Road Dogg stated that being in the ring with Bill was a great opportunity in itself for The Eater of the Worlds.

"I know this will get me a lot of heat from the hardcore wrestling fans, but Goldberg is a big deal. To imagine Bray Wyatt as a formidable opponent for Goldberg, that's a rub, man. That feels pretty good if I'm Bray [Wyatt], and I bet he got paid."

The legend added that the loss did hurt The Fiend's momentum:

"Having said that, you're correct. Him losing to Seth and then him losing to Goldberg, he was moving downwards quickly. I don't know I wasn't up there then, I was at NXT by then so I don't really remember. What I do remember is a good Randy Orton-Bray Wyatt story." (from 6:59 to 7:36)

Goldberg ended Bray Wyatt's winning run as "The Fiend" in WWE

Bray Wyatt introduced his Fiend persona in July 2019 when he attacked Finn Balor on an episode of RAW. He then went on to anhilate everyone in his path, beating the likes of Seth Rollins and Danial Bryan in the process.

He captured the Universal title at Crown Jewel 2019 after defeating Rollins in a Fall Count Anywhere match. However, to many fans' surprise, Wyatt ended up losing the title to the WCW legend in less than three minutes at Super ShowDown 2020.

Wyatt did capture the Universal title for the second time, defeating Braun Strowman in another Falls Count Anywhere match at SummerSlam 2020. The match is famous for the return of Roman Reigns, who soon defeated Braun and The Fiend in a triple threat match to kickstart his domination.

