"Wouldn't bring him back anytime before that" - Bully Ray on when Cody Rhodes should return to WWE

WWE legend Bully Ray feels that Cody Rhodes must return at next year's Royal Rumble and not at any other time.

Rhodes could be out of WWE for six months following his pectoral muscle injury. After winning his match at Hell in a Cell against Seth Rollins, The American Nightmare will likely miss Money in the Bank, SummerSlam, Clash at the Castle, and Survivor Series and could be out for the rest of the year, recovering from surgery.

On the Busted Open show, Bully Ray discussed Cody Rhodes' heroic performance at Hell in a Cell. The Hall of Famer thinks that Royal Rumble is the perfect place for Rhodes to return, and he would get a huge ovation from the fans.

"Let's just say, Cody's out for six months. At the end of six months, he's fully medically cleared to return. If the Rumble is right around the corner, absolutely, hold off the extra month and bring him back at the Rumble. You can advertise him, it could be a surprise - it doesn't matter, people are going to go ballistic for the return of Cody," said Bully Ray. [From 11:55 to 12:23]

He continued:

"The Rumble - I wouldn't bring him back anytime before that... If Cody had to be on the shelf and come back at WrestleMania next year, still an incredible story." [From 12:45 to 13:12]

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes For the love of the game For the love of the game

Next year's WrestleMania will once again be a two-day event and will take place in California.

Where will WWE's Royal Rumble show take place?

WWE is yet to announce the date and location for the 2023 Royal Rumble, but recent reports state that the event could take place in San Antonio, Texas.

The Alamodome is reportedly the frontrunner to host the 36th edition of the Royal Rumble show.

The Royal Rumble has been held at the Alamodome twice, first in 1997 and then two decades later in 2017. Considering the history of massive returns in the show, Bully Ray's prediction about Cody might come true.

