WWE legend Bully Ray gets warned by former Intercontinental Champion, hits back with a stern reply

Matt Cardona has taken a dig at WWE legend Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley.

In a recent exchange on Twitter, the former Intercontinental Champion claimed that he would've loved to "kick Ray's a**" during The Bunkhouse Battle Royal, which was recently added to Ric Flair's Last Match.

The multi-time tag team champion was revealed as the first entrant in the Battle Royal, and Cardona responded with the following:

"So bummed that I’m injured…I would have loved to kick @bullyray5150’s a** on this stage."

However, Bully simply wasn't going to let Cardona take a dig at him on social media.

In response to the former WWE Superstar's message, he wrote:

"Seems like you’re always injured when Im around lately… See you next Tuesday."

The wrestling world reacts to Bully Ray and Matt Cardona's exchange

The wrestling world had interesting reactions to Bully Ray's exchange with Matt Cardona on Twitter.

Check out the reactions to Cardona's tweet:

In response to Ray's tweet, fans suggested that Cardona was "ducking" the WWE Hall of Famer:

mike @CactusRaven74 @bullyray5150 That’s cause Cardona is ducking you. He is scared to face the great Bully Ray!!!! @bullyray5150 That’s cause Cardona is ducking you. He is scared to face the great Bully Ray!!!!

sinister @vance138 @bullyray5150 Cause he’s a scared person who don’t wanna face the music @bullyray5150 Cause he’s a scared person who don’t wanna face the music

Ric Flair's Last Match promises to be an incredible event, featuring talent from several promotions all around the world.

The Nature Boy himself will team up with former WWE star and AEW sensation Andrade El Idolo. The duo will face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match.

Elsewhere on the card, IMPACT World Champion, Josh Alexander will defend his title against Jacob Fatu. The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship will also be on the line at the event with Jordynne Grace defending it in a Triple Threat Match.

Wrestlers from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Major League Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide will also feature at Ric Flair's Last Match.

