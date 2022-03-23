"A direct kick in the a*s to the WWE talent" - Bully Ray disagrees with rumored WrestleMania 38 headliner

Bully Ray thinks that Stone Cold Steve Austin shouldn't headline Night One of WrestleMania 38 if he does have a match at WWE's biggest show of the year.

The Texas Rattlesnake is set to confront Kevin Owens at WWE's iconic event. The segment is currently being billed as an appearance by Austin on The KO Show.

On the latest Busted Open podcast, host David LaGreca argued that if Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kevin Owens have a match at WrestleMania 38, it should headline night 1 of the show. Bully Ray disagreed, stating that it wouldn't go down well with the rest of the roster and that Austin himself wouldn't want that to happen:

"If you're going to announce it as a match, you have to announce it obviously as his last time ever. I don't agree with you saying that it should be the main event of Night 1. You can't put that match on last, in my eyes. That is a direct kick in the a*s to the talent that's there now."

He also admitted that it would be difficult for the talent to follow Austin and Owens :

"Yes, it's an attraction, yes, it's Steve Austin, but I think even Steve Austin would tell you, 'No, I should not go on last.' The women should go on last or any other main event... you know what, forget about man or woman. Whatever main event that's been built, that has earned the right to go on last. But not Steve and Kevin. Steve and Kevin belong in the middle of the show. It's going to be very hard to follow Steve and Kevin." [From 11:13 to 12:08]

Bully Ray feels that Austin shouldn't win if he has a match with Owens at WrestleMania as it would "mean more" for the latter than the WWE Hall of Famer.

Which other matches will be on night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 38?

WWE has so far confirmed five matches for night 1 of WrestleMania 38, apart from The KO Show segment.

Becky Lynch will put the RAW Women's Championship on the line against Bianca Belair, while the SmackDown Women's Championship will be defended by Charlotte Flair against Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio will face The Miz and Logan Paul in a tag team match, while SmackDown Tag Team champions The Usos will defend their titles against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be in a singles match against Happy Corbin as well.

