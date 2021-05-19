WWE legend reveals why he can't work under Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has revealed why it is "very difficult" to work under Vince McMahon as part of the WWE creative team. Ray thinks that his vision is different from the vision of Vince McMahon.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio show, Bully Ray said he gets asked by fans why he is not part of WWE's creative team, and the WWE legend opened up about why he won't do so. Ray said that he would "most likely die" if he were part of the backroom team in WWE and explained why.

"I have to let people know it's a very difficult job being a part of WWE creative because answering to Vince can be very difficult at times. And doing things the way Vince wants to do - listen, it's still his bat, his ball, his company and his vision. But, I don't have that same vision. I'm a pro wrestling guy who understands how to do sports entertainment. I can give you pro wrestling and I can give you sports entertainment. But it has to be rooted in pro wrestling and storytelling and character, which, strangely enough, is what WWE was built on."

Bully Ray stated that NXT is a "different story" to the main roster when it comes to storytelling.

Ex-WWE Superstars part of the backstage team

Several former WWE Superstars are currently part of the company's backstage team. Bully Ray's tag team partner, D-Von Dudley, is a backstage producer, alongside the likes of Jason Jordan, Shane Helms, Fit Finlay, Tyson Kidd and Jeff Jarrett, to name a few.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is also involved backstage, although he primarily works with NXT talent.

