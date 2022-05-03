Bully Ray says top WWE Superstar is not being used to their full potential 

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks that the company has not used Sasha Banks to her maximum potential.

Banks is regarded as one of the best female Superstars on the current WWE roster. She is a six-time women's champion, with her last title reign coming in 2020-21, when she held the SmackDown Women's Championship, losing it to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37.

On Busted Open's The Master's Class, Bully Ray named Sasha Banks as the female star he would pick if he were to start a pro wrestling promotion today. The Hall of Famer thinks that The Boss hasn't been used to her true potential and that she can be as good as Charlotte Flair.

"Sasha can get it done in the ring, Sasha has the look, Sasha can get it done on the microphone. I'm a big fan of Sasha, and I do not think they have tapped into her potential nearly as much as I believe they could have. For whatever reason - I know she's like a four or five-time women's champion, but I think that Sasha could be as big of a star as Charlotte. I think it's all there," said Bully Ray. [From 11:50 to 12:20]

Bully Ray thinks that Charlotte is currently head and shoulders better than everyone on the roster because Banks has been put on the backburner in WWE. However, the Hall of Famer feels that The Boss has more crossover appeal because of her appearance on the Mandalorian TV show.

Sasha Banks is currently a big player in the women's tag team division in WWE

Banks reunited with her former Team B.A.D. partner Naomi earlier this year, and the duo holds the current Women's Tag Team Championship in the company.

They won the titles from Carmella and Queen Zelina at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. This is Banks' third reign as the Women's Tag Team champion. She also has the most individual reigns (alongside Nikki A.S.H.) in the title's history.

As of this writing, the champions don't have a match for this weekend's WrestleMania Backlash show. They are currently in a feud with the team of Shayna Baszler and Natalya, whom they could soon face.

