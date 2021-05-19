"Trying to beat the sh*t out of each other" - WWE legend Bully Ray on RAW stars

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has claimed that WWE RAW Superstars Drew Gulak and Angel Garza have been too stiff in the ring in recent weeks.

On the latest Busted Open podcast, the man fka Bubba Ray Dudley discussed some WWE wrestlers being too stiff in the ring. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that the superstars may be influenced by certain people backstage, who may tell them to be more "aggressive" in the ring which results in them being stiff.

Ray said Angel Garza and Drew Gulak are two superstars who have been a little too stiff in the ring lately, including this past week on WWE RAW.

"You don't have to beat the sh*t out of the other guy for real to get over. That's not how you get over. You get over with your facial expressions and work. Not that you can kick someone as hard as you can and forearm somebody as hard as you can, that's not what this is all about, especially when the guy is giving himself to you. It's not hard to beat the sh*t out of a guy when he's giving himself to you. What I saw from Angel and Drew - and I've seen it past couple of times - it's almost too stiff. It's a different stiff than Sheamus and Riddle, or Sheamus and Drew (McIntyre). When I see them I feel like they're working a strong, smug style. When I see Angel and Drew lately, it's like they're trying to beat the sh*t out of each other to get over in the boss's eyes."

Drew Gulak and Angel Garza are currently in a feud, and the two faced off against each other on this past week's RAW. The third-generation luchador got the win over the former Cruiserweight Champion in a hard-hitting match.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray on Sheamus' in-ring style

'The Celtic Warrior' Sheamus

Bully Ray spoke about Sheamus' stiff style in the ring, stating that the Irish Superstar has always wrestled that way.

"Sheamus' style has never changed from day one. Sheamus was always ultra smug, borderline stiff at times, but if you gave it back to him he never said a word. He was good like that."

