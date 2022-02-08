WWE legend explains why Goldberg should beat Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray says the company should throw a big surprise by having Goldberg defeat Roman Reigns and win the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber as it would shake things up.

Goldberg and Reigns will finally get to face off for the first time in WWE history later this month. The two Superstars were supposed to face against each other at WrestleMania 36, but the match was canceled after Reigns pulled out due to COVID-19 fears.

Bully Ray, on the Busted Open podcast, said that WWE storylines are very predictable at the moment, which is why he wants Goldberg to win the Universal Title.

"I think this is the perfect opportunity for the WWE to stir a lot of sh*t up and a huge monkey wrench into it. I'd have, personally, Goldberg come back and beat Roman in Saudi and immediately do a rematch on SmackDown the following Friday night and put it back on Roman. People would be talking, it would be different and it would be the exact opposite of what it is right now, which is extremely predictable," said Bully Ray. (From 1:20 to 1:47)

"Have Goldberg beat Roman on Saturday and on the 25th at SmackDown put the championship right back on him. That's six days of people talking about Goldberg as the new champion. Shake it up a little bit," said the Hall of Famer. (From 3:58 to 4:11)

Bully Ray also suggested the possibility of a face-to-face between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar on SmackDown, as well as Goldberg, Lesnar and Reigns all in the ring together.

WWE Elimination Chamber is shaping up to be an exciting show

The Elimination Chamber event will take place for the first time in Saudi Arabia, on February 19.

Apart from the huge clash between Reigns and Goldberg, the show will also feature a high-profile Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship. Bobby Lashley will put his Title on the line against Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Riddle, and Austin Theory inside the menacing structure.

The show will also feature a Women's Elimination Chamber match, with the winner getting a shot at the RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania. Becky Lynch will also put her title on the line against Hall of Famer Lita at the event.

