WWE legend calls Cody Rhodes a "pseudo-good guy" ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is gearing up to face Kevin Owens at the 2025 Royal Rumble. His title defense will be contested under Ladder Match rules, with both The American Nightmare's title and the "True" champion's Winged Eagle belt being suspended above the ring.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry called Cody Rhodes a "pseudo-good guy" after elaborating on something that he feels is the reason plenty of fans like The American Nightmare's work.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, The World's Strongest Man explained that Cody Rhodes is liked by many because of his edge. The Hall of Famer believes Cody's cadence is very much like a heel, and it is working in his favor. The Prizefighter has been throwing things at him, but Rhodes wants to stick it to the former, something Henry singled out:

"The good guy is never like, 'I wanna rub it in your face. I'll show you.' The good guy is usually above that. That's that edge that Cody has that most champions — and most good guys — don't do. John Cena was never trying to rub it in your face. He was above it all," Mark Henry said. "And Bully [Ray] always points out the fact that, 'When you listen to Cody's cadence, when he's made, he sounds like a heel.' Cody is a pseudo-good guy that has heel tendencies," Mark Henry said. [From 2:52 to 3:36]

Cody Rhodes could potentially be John Cena's final WWE WrestleMania opponent

WrestleMania 41 marks John Cena's final in-ring performance on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, and he aspires to end it on a high note. He will attempt to win the Royal Rumble on February 1 to cash his ticket to the April extravaganza.

The American Nightmare has long been rumored as the 16-time World Champion's opponent on The Show of Shows this year. Their former colleague, Matt Hardy, recently commented on the rumor. He noted that if it is true, he is excited to watch the two babyfaces lock horns later this year:

"Of course, yeah. [Cody Rhodes is] very much a smart guy. He listens to the crowd. There will be that point — it's the nature of the beast when it comes to pro wrestling. When you're successful for so long, win for so long, and hold a title so long, [the fans are] like, 'Oh my God. Can somebody else win it now?' And then it eventually happens when that polarizing effect sets in and you start making this guy a tweener."

Cody Rhodes won the title at The Showcase of The Immortals last year. Could John Cena end his reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion in 2025?

