WWE Legend calls The Usos the greatest tag team of all time

One-half of Dudley Boyz and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (AKA Bubba Ray Dudley) has called The Usos the greatest tag team of all time.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have been on a run as of late. Since winning the tag titles over a year ago, they have defeated every major tag team in the company and have done everything possible to retain their titles.

The Usos recently became the longest-reigning tag team champion in WWE history. This sparked a debate amongst the wrestling community about who is the greatest tag team of all time. On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his opinion on the matter.

He said The Usos were the greatest tag team of all time because they did it all by themselves, unlike The New Day, which had Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E.

"Well, I'm trying to figure out in my mind who truly is the better team. I got to give it to Jimmy and Jey because they did it on their own. It wasn't like any type of, you know, variation of Kofi, Xavier, and Big E," said Bully Ray.

Bully Ray compared The Usos to previous legendary tag teams and said:

"It's always been about Jimmy and Jey just like it was always about Bubba and D-Von, just the way it was always about Matt & Jeff, Ax & Smash, Ricky & Robert, Bret & Davey. You name it. The Usos get the nod from me as the greatest tag team of all time right now in the history of the WWE."

You can check out the clip below:

SiriusXM Busted Open @BustedOpenRadio

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…



gives you everything you need to know about You've got to hear today's Busted Open Podcast HERE: @bullyray5150 gives you everything you need to know about @WWEUsos becoming the greatest tag team in WWE History! You've got to hear today's Busted Open Podcast HERE:podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…@bullyray5150 gives you everything you need to know about @WWEUsos becoming the greatest tag team in WWE History!👀👀👀 https://t.co/OHEqZINz2r

The New Day recently tried to keep its record intact by challenging The Usos

Last Friday on SmackDown, The New Day challenged Jimmy and Jey Uso to a tag team title match to keep the record as the longest-reigning tag team champs intact.

However, after a grueling match, Jimmy and Jey defeated The New Day and broke The New Day's impressive record of 483 days.

Now that Jimmy and Jey have defeated The New Day, it remains to be seen who will challenge them for the title next.

Who do you think is the greatest tag team of all time? Let us know in the comments section.

Please credit Busted Open Radio and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes