A WWE legend recently claimed that he was the good guy during his very controversial feud against Shawn Michaels.

John Bradshaw Layfield is one of the greatest heels in WWE history. He was able to garner heat very quickly. This helped him rise through the ranks and become WWE Champion. At one point, he was the longest-reigning WWE Champion in WWE SmackDown history.

JBL was involved in many controversial storylines throughout his career. One that stood out was the storyline he had with Shawn Michaels where he acquired HBK's services to help him become world champion.

During this period, Michaels had to do a lot of demeaning things for JBL or risk losing his job. A fan shared a clip of a promo exchange between Michaels and JBL from WWE RAW 15 years ago, praising JBL's work as a heel. To this, JBL replied that he was the good guy in this storyline.

"I wasn’t a 'heel,' I was the good guy, I don’t have any idea why people misguidedly booed me."

Shawn Michaels breaks silence about Vince McMahon allegations

One of the biggest stories in recent weeks has been the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, accusing him of s**ual assault and s*x trafficking. Since the news broke, many past and current WWE Superstars have spoken up about it. The latest to do so was Shawn Michaels.

During a recent media call for NXT Vengeance Day, Michaels spoke about the Vince McMahon allegations and called them sad.

"It’s an incredibly sad situation. As everyone knows, I have very little and absolutely nothing to do, and gladly so, with the corporate stuff that goes on. We try to focus here in NXT on the men and women that come through these doors and we do. I think we foster a safe and supportive atmosphere down here. I know that they reinstalled and upgraded, I think in 2022, some of those regulations and whatnot."

He continued:

"But look, we’re always conscious about that and one thing that I do, it’s incredibly important to support the talent and give them a safe working environment. I’d like to think that we do that absolutely, but look, we will always continue to try and be better about that and I’m very glad to say that I think we do a really fantastic job down here." [H/T Fightful]

It's good to hear that Michaels and the staff at NXT are focused on making the place a safe haven for newer talent.

