WWE legend claims Roman Reigns may have sidelined Randy Orton “permanently”

Paul Heyman shared that Roman Reigns' attack on Randy Orton could have a long-lasting effect on The Viper, sidelining him "perhaps permanently."

The Tribal Chief has become a dominating force in the company. His impact increased after The Usos unified the Tag Team Titles last month. After the match, The Bloodline brutally assaulted Randy Orton, causing an injury.

Orton's tag team partner, Riddle, has since been trying to face The Bloodline and avenge the attack. The Original Bro will finally fight for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of their bout, The Bloodline's special counsel issued a chilling statement on his social media about the champion's first-ever challenger title challenger since WrestleMania.

"Tomorrow night, for the first time since he smashed #BrockLesnar at @WWE #WrestleMania, YOUR #TribalChief @RomanReigns will defend the #UNDISPUTED Heavyweight Championship..The challenger? @RiddleBro, fighting in the name of his fallen tag team partner and mentor @RandyOrton. This is a most personal battle for #Riddle, for he and Orton lost the #RAW tag team titles to The Usos ... on that very same night, it was the beating #RomanReigns gave Orton that has sidelined Orton, perhaps permanently. It's also, I assure you, very personal to #RomanReigns." Heyman tweeted.

With recent reports that Orton will be out of action for the rest of the year, it looks like Riddle will be alone for the match.

WWE Universe gave various reactions to Paul Heyman's claims ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Riddle

Following the statement, fans had mixed reactions. While some backed up The Head of the Table, others expressed disdain for the champion.

Roman Reigns' has not been that active since WrestleMania 39, and the SmackDown match will be his first title defense on TV. But The Tribal Chief has proven time and time again that he won't be easily taken down. Fans will have to tune in on Friday to see how the match progresses.

