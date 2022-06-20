WWE legend claims Roman Reigns might run out of formidable challengers after Brock Lesnar's return

Jim Cornette believes Roman Reigns might soon run out of credible opponents once he possibly gets past Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle. Post-match, The Head of the Table was assaulted by the returning Lesnar.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette claimed that WWE booked the biggest WrestleMania rematch in Reigns versus Lesnar. However, they might run into problems heading into Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, and next year's WrestleMania. He said:

"Here you've got a rematch of the biggest WrestleMania match that they could put together and that they did. But now the problem is, if Brock and Roman, the rematch is at SummerSlam that is the biggest money match they can put together. Then what's the Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, and next year's WrestleMania for that matter by this point? They keep having to rehab and revamp and rematch the same handful of guys." [1:53-2:27]

Watch Jim Cornette speak on Brock Lesnar's return and the current situation surrounding Roman Reigns:

Jim Cornette believes WWE will struggle to find challengers for Roman Reigns despite Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton's presence

In continuation of the same conversation, Cornette mentioned that WWE could throw in both Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton alongside Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

"You know, Brock sooner or later is going to enter the Dick the Bruiser era where bless him, he would've been one of the biggest draws in the history of the business but my god, he couldn't lift a foot off the ground. I'm not saying that's going to be the next six months or so but where are the new mega box office attractions coming from?"

He added:

"If they have to go back to this so quickly and who else is a thing to go back to? Let's say that Orton's back by the end of the year, Cody's back by the end of the year. Add them to Reigns and Lesnar, but who else?" [2:32-3:08]

Reigns and Lesnar will collide at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match. The bout was confirmed shortly after the former WWE Champion's return.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette Experience and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far