WWE legend clarifies his comments about his infatuation with Stephanie McMahon and wanting to date her

A couple of years back, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley commented on the former CEO of the company, Stephanie McMahon. He claimed that he was infatuated with the Billion Dollar Princess, and he would have loved to date her and even marry her if she weren't married, which created a romantic buzz. This statement led to fans jokingly calling on Triple H to watch out.In a recent appearance on Duke Loves Rasslin, D-Von was asked about the same and whether he was trying to flirt with Stephanie McMahon, which many fans assumed at that time.The former WWE Tag Team Champion revealed that he'd used the wrong word; what he meant to say was that he admired Stephanie McMahon. However, instead of using &quot;admired,&quot; he used the word &quot;infatuated.&quot;“Yeah, I know. I see that. No, but you know, the wording was messed up during that time. And instead of saying I admired, I said I was infatuated with her. And of course, infatuation and admire are two different meanings, two different definitions. But again, it was one of those things where I was talking and not really paying attention to what I was saying. And I used the word infatuated. Uh, but I was only trying to say that, you know, I admired her a lot for what she had been through coming up. Look, she grew up in this business. She knew, you know, the Andre and Hogan era. She knew the Bret and Shawn era. And of course, she knew the Rock and Austin era. She knew the Attitude Era. So, I was basically putting over how smart she was in the business,” he said. (H\\T: Ringside News )Moreover, Dudley said people misunderstood him and twisted it into the idea that he has a crush on the Billion Dollar Princess.The WWE legend is going viralFormer WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon has recently gone viral on social media with her new pictures in a red swimsuit alongside her husband, the Stamford-based promotion's CCO, Triple H. The couple spent their latest vacation in Greece with their daughters.The new viral pictures of the Billion Dollar Princess have created a buzz among WWE fans, who all of a sudden started talking about Steph's timeless beauty. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt will be interesting to see when the 48-year-old star will return to the company. She was last in the sports entertainment juggernaut at SummerSlam this year.