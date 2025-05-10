WWE legend on Cody Rhodes possibly returning at Backlash

Cody Rhodes has not appeared on television since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41 on April 20. Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, thinks The American Nightmare's return should be delayed.

Cena's first title defense will take place against Randy Orton at Backlash on May 10. Ahead of the event, fans have speculated that Rhodes could make his first WWE appearance in 20 days at the show.

Bully Ray said on Busted Open that Rhodes would benefit from a lengthy time away from WWE programming. If that happens, he believes the 39-year-old would be treated as a hero upon his return.

"Gotta keep Cody Rhodes away from everything for a while," Bully Ray said. "If you're gonna be late, be real late mentality. If you're gonna keep him away, keep him away long enough that the day you bring him back, we're just so happy to see him. 'Oh my God, it's Cody. Thank God, where have you been?' As opposed to bringing him back next week, and it's like, 'Dude, what the f**k?'"

Despite being a babyface, Rhodes received boos from large sections of fans at WrestleMania 41. The crowd also reacted negatively toward him on the final episode of SmackDown before the event.

Bully Ray reflects on Cody Rhodes' title reign

In 2024, Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. He defended the title against AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, and Solo Sikoa before losing to John Cena.

From a storyline perspective, Bully Ray believes Rhodes' year-long reign with the gold could have been more interesting. However, he also appreciates that WWE's higher-ups were unlikely to create a story as compelling as the WrestleMania XL angle with The Rock and Reigns.

"It was underwhelming because you just came out of WrestleMania against Roman and Rock," Bully Ray continued. "What heel can they possibly throw at you that's going to be at the level of Rock and Roman, especially after what Rock did to you? You know, left you bloody in the rain, yada yada. There was no heel on tap between 40 and 41 to do that with Cody because the WWE doesn't allow their heels to get to that level, at least in my eyes."

In the same episode, Bully Ray picked a winner between John Cena and Randy Orton at Backlash.

