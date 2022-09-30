"That's the deep end of the ocean"- WWE legend comments on 27-year-old star stepping across the ring with Roman Reigns

WWE legend Shane "Hurricane" Helms shared his thoughts on Logan Paul stepping up to Roman Reigns.

The YouTube megastar will be going one-on-one against The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The match between the two was made official at a press conference after Logan showed up on SmackDown to confront The Bloodline.

Shane Helms expressed his excitement for the upcoming bout on this week's edition of the After the Bell podcast. The WWE producer added that it'll be the toughest fight of Logan's pro wrestling career as Roman is on a different level from everyone else.

"I'm excited about what's going to happen here. I'll be going to Puerto Rico, training with Logan pretty soon, and down in the PC [performance center] as well. He's going to have to step it up because, you know, I said, I think Sami's the best performer going today but still the number one top star beyond the shadow of a doubt is Roman Reigns. That's not going to be the deep end of the pool, that's the deep end of the ocean. He's going into the Marianna Trench with Roman Reigns." [22:08 - 22:36]

Logan Paul's match against Roman Reigns will the third match of his WWE career

Roman Reigns has been on the run of his life since returning as The Tribal Chief two years ago. He recently surpassed 700 days as the Universal Champion and added the WWE Championship feather to his hat at WrestleMania.

The Head of the Table has taken down a plethora of opponents during this historic title run, which has led many fans to wonder if Logan Paul can stop The Bloodline's Tribal Chief, as the former is not the most experienced inside the squared circle. While Logan has fared well in both his outings so far, the Samoan is unlike any other opponent he has faced.

