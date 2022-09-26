WWE legend says Chyna might not have been the same "trailblazer" if she wrestled today

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels thinks that the late Chyna might not have been the same trailblazer that she was if she competed today.

The Ninth Wonder of the World was a part of the popular D-Generation X stable along with The Heartbreak Kid and Triple H during the Attitude Era. She shared the ring with many major stars during her career and is recognized as the first woman to hold the Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking to The New York Post, Shawn Michaels stated that Chyna had a successful career in wrestling and that she could hang with today's talent. He isn't sure, however, if she would've still been a trailblazer.

“From a performer standpoint she would clearly fit in and be phenomenal. I think what makes her the awe-inspiring, innovative and transforming woman that she was was that she did it earlier than all of them. It would be a bit more commonplace today. She would certainly have an incredible career — but I don’t know that she’d be the trailblazer today that she is if she were currently doing it today,” said Michaels.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Triple H, HBK, Road Dogg & X-Pac are the confirmed members to be at #WWERAW on October 10th to celebrate DX’s 25 year anniversary. Triple H, HBK, Road Dogg & X-Pac are the confirmed members to be at #WWERAW on October 10th to celebrate DX’s 25 year anniversary. https://t.co/oZoevCdQho

Sean Michaels on the origin of DX's "Suck It" crotch chop in WWE

D-Generation X is undoubtedly one of the most popular stables in wrestling history. During the Attitude Era, they did a lot of shtick that eventually got them over with the crowd.

One of their favorite gimmicks was the crotch chop. During the interview, WWE legend Shawn Michaels commented on where the move originated. He stated that X-Pac was behind the gesture.

“The first place I remember seeing it was Sean Waltman, who was then known as 1-2-3 Kid and later X-Pac, doing it over in the UK. Then all of a sudden, we were doing it as a group, to each other, kind of thinking it was funny.”

The group's members, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac and Road Dogg are scheduled for the October 10 edition of WWE RAW to celebrate 25 years of D-Generation X. It'll be interesting to see what pans out.

Are you ready for a DX reunion? Sound off in the comments below!

A former WWE writer rates Triple H's regime a C-. Click here for more details

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far