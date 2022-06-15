WWE legend comments on Roman Reigns and The Usos holding multiple titles

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has given his thoughts on Roman Reigns and The Usos holding multiple championships in the company.

Reigns' run of dominance began after SummerSlam 2020 as he recruited his extended family members to create one of the most dominant stables in the company's history. Jey Uso aligned himself with The Head of The Table after their encounter at Hell in a Cell 2020 and Jimmy joined to form The Bloodline during a feud with The Mysterios.

The faction has been unstoppable. Roman Reigns recently crossed over 650 days as Universal Champion and The Usos have exceeded 330 days as SmackDown Tag Team Champions. A month ago, The Usos became the unified tag team champions after they defeated RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Championships. On a recent episode of Oh... You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg gave his thoughts on the stable holding multiple titles:

“We will see if it’s turn the channel heat or just screw you heat,” Road Dogg said. “I notice they sell a lot of t-shirts too, so I am not the only one thinking they’re cool.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It will not only be interesting to see how long The Bloodline will hold the titles, but also who will ultimately be the superstars to dethrone the most dominant group in the industry today.

Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown to face Riddle

The rivalry between RK-Bro and The Usos began when the former defeated the latter at Survivor Series. Reigns, being the leader of the stable, was utterly disappointed in the duo. Roman Reigns went on to defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania while The Usos retained their titles at The Showcase of Immoratals.

After The Show of Shows, Roman Reigns wanted more from his cousins after he became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He ordered the duo to win the RAW Tag Team Championship from RK-Bro and assert their dominance. The Usos won with The Tribal Chief's assistance and viciously attacked Randy Orton, putting him on the shelf.

Since RK-Bro's loss, Riddle has been trying to avenge his tag team partner and find a way to go up against Reigns. Last week on SmackDown, Riddle defeated Sami Zayn in a match which guaranteed him a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Much to The Bloodline's dislike, Roman Reigns has to defend the title on the blue brand this week.

It will be interesting to see if the animosity between the two is enough for Riddle to dethrone The Tribal Chief and end his historic reign as the champion or whether will Reigns will force Riddle to acknowledge him.

